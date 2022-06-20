RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kaduna records 5 deaths, 34 fire outbreaks in May

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kaduna State Fire Service said it recorded five deaths in 34 fire outbreaks across the state in May.

Fire outbreak
Fire outbreak

The Director, Mr Paul Aboi, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

According to him, seven persons sustained various injuries in the incidents.

He said four persons were rescued while properties worth N137 million were saved from the incidents.

Aboi said that the fires occurred in Kaduna metropolis as well as Zaria and Kafanchan local government areas of the state.

He said that the service was doing its best to reduce the incidences by educating residents on fire safety measures.

“Property worth N500 million were saved from destruction within the period while those worth N137 million were destroyed,’’ he said.

Aboi blamed the incidents on negligence and improper installation of appliances, stressing that residents should be careful when handling electrical appliances.

He disclosed that the fire service would be decentralised to the 23 local government areas of the state.

“The decentralisation of the fire service is to reduce response time to five minutes in case of emergencies”.

