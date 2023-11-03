Kaduna Police rescues 3 kidnap victims by suspected gunmen

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Hassan said at about 8:00pm. on Thursday, a complainant reported to the police that the the labourers were abducted by the armed men, while working at Nura Suraj Phase 2 Estate, near Millennium City, Doka village.

Hassan said on receiving the report, police and military personnel rushed to the scene and pursued the criminals .

“As a result of that the three kidnap victims where rescued.

“Investigation has commenced, confidence- building patrols and surveillance have also been intensified in the area to ensure the arrest of the suspects” he said.

Hassan also told NAN that its operatives arrested three suspected cellphone snatchers . According to him, the three male suspects were arrested on Thursday at about 10pm during a patrol. He said suspects were arrested near Danbushiya Bridge on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

He said they conspired and snatched an Infinix smart 6 cellphone from an innocent passer-by.

“The suspects are in custody and assisting with investigation.

