ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kaduna Police arrest 5 suspected cattle rustlers, recover 4 cows

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were in possession of four suspected stolen cows loaded in a vehicle.

Kaduna Police arrest 5 suspected cattle rustlers, recover 4 cows
Kaduna Police arrest 5 suspected cattle rustlers, recover 4 cows

Recommended articles

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna. He said the suspects where arrested in Tafa town in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

“On December 30, 2023, at about 1830hrs acting on credible information, our operatives and Civillian Joint Task Force(JTF), arrested a suspect, aged 20 and brought him to the police station,” he said.

According to him the suspect was in possession of four suspected stolen cows loaded in a vehicle. He explained that after investigation, the principal suspect confessed that the cows were entrusted to him to rear by the Manager of a Farm in Sabon Wuse town .

ADVERTISEMENT

"The principal suspect said they conspired with the other four suspects to sell the stolen cows,” he stated.

Hassan said the suspects are all in police custody for further investigation and would be charged to court upon completion of investigation. He said that the owner of the cows has been identified and handed over the cows.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP will adjust to new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party - Obi

LP will adjust to new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party - Obi

Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Governor Alia pardons 12 prison inmates in Benue to celebrate new year

Governor Alia pardons 12 prison inmates in Benue to celebrate new year

Governor Yahaya pardons 39 inmates in correctional facilities in Gombe

Governor Yahaya pardons 39 inmates in correctional facilities in Gombe

We’ll revive entrepreneurial spirit to boost Akwa Ibom economy in 2024 - Gov Eno

We’ll revive entrepreneurial spirit to boost Akwa Ibom economy in 2024 - Gov Eno

Tinubu says all his foreign trips are in Nigeria's best interests

Tinubu says all his foreign trips are in Nigeria's best interests

Labour Party tells Tinubu’s government what to prioritise in 2024 budget

Labour Party tells Tinubu’s government what to prioritise in 2024 budget

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway (PM News)

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

2 die, 6 injured in auto crash on Boxing day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway [ThisNigeria]

2 die, 6 injured in auto crash on Boxing day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Investigation is ongoing [Tori News]

Policeman flees after killing his colleague over cultists' arrest in Edo

Police rescues abducted NSUK lecturer, Igbawua in Nasarawa (Guardian)

Police rescues abducted NSUK lecturer, Igbawua in Nasarawa