Kaduna Police arrest 5 suspected cattle rustlers, recover 4 cows

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna. He said the suspects where arrested in Tafa town in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

“On December 30, 2023, at about 1830hrs acting on credible information, our operatives and Civillian Joint Task Force(JTF), arrested a suspect, aged 20 and brought him to the police station,” he said.

According to him the suspect was in possession of four suspected stolen cows loaded in a vehicle. He explained that after investigation, the principal suspect confessed that the cows were entrusted to him to rear by the Manager of a Farm in Sabon Wuse town .

"The principal suspect said they conspired with the other four suspects to sell the stolen cows,” he stated.