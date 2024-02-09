ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were arrested at a trailer park, with dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other intoxicants.

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area [Guardian]

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna. Hassan said that the suspects were arrested on Thursday at the Tafa area of Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna at about 6.00 pm.

He said the suspects were arrested at a trailer park, with dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other intoxicants. Hassan said that the arrest complied with the directive of the state commissioner of police.

The spokesperson gave the assurance that the suspects would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

