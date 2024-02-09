Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspected drug dealers in Tafa area

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna. Hassan said that the suspects were arrested on Thursday at the Tafa area of Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna at about 6.00 pm.

He said the suspects were arrested at a trailer park, with dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other intoxicants. Hassan said that the arrest complied with the directive of the state commissioner of police.