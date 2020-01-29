Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a pastor, Clement James for allegedly kidnapping himself and demanding a N5m ransom from his family members.

In a statement by Yakubu Sabo, the command’s spokesperson, the police said one George Otokpa, who “conspired with Clement” to get the ransom, was also arrested by the operatives of the police anti-kidnapping unit on Monday, January 27, 2020.

He said, “Clement falsely claimed to have been kidnapped while Otokpa engaged his family to negotiate for ransom while in their hideout.

“On 27th January, 2020 at about 19:17hrs, one Pastor James Clement ‘m’ 39yrs of Nasarawa Tirkaniya Kaduna and George Otokpa ‘m’ of №23 Aleri Water by Sarki Street Kudandan in Chikun L.G.A, were arrested by the Operatives of the Command’s Anti–Kidnapping Unit for allegedly conspiring, faking the kidnapping of the 1st suspect and demanded the payment of N5 million as ransom from his own family through text messages using the 2nd suspect as the negotiator.”

The police said the pastor and his accomplice were arrested after Clement’s family reported his purported abduction.

The statement added that “Clement was tracked and arrested at his hideout where he hid himself, falsely claimed being kidnapped and conspired with his friend George Otokpa to engage his family in negotiation for ransom.”

The police spokesman said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.