Kaduna govt confirms 10 secondary school students abducted in Kachia

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aruwan said that according to preliminary reports about 10 students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said that according to preliminary reports about 10 students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday.

“The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

“The government will issue a public statement accordingly, when these reports are received,” he said.

