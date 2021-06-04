JusticeForBlessing: Saraki calls for investigation into rape and killing of Unilorin student

Police in Kwara say Olajide was first raped, before she was killed at her residence in the Tanke area of Ilorin.

“She was lying dead on the floor when neighbours entered her apartment and saw her with her two hands tied to the back, and mouth gagged," says police spokesperson in Kwara, Ajayi Okasanmi.

Olajide had been stripped naked, with bruises visible on her private part, police say.

“Also a note, said to have been written on a piece of paper was placed on her chest containing a message, ‘Unilorin doesn’t forgive," Okasanmi adds.

Pulse Nigeria

Saraki, a former Governor of Kwara, says he condemns "in the strongest possible terms the rape and killing of Miss Blessing Olajide, a 300-level student of Agricultural Science at the University of Ilorin.

"This act, which is evil, disgusting, and despicable in every sense, must be promptly investigated by the police and the school authorities — so that the perpetrators are brought to justice."

He adds that the Kwara State "government must work to ensure that this act does not go unpunished — as this will serve as a deterrent in the future and will assuage the fears of young women across our state who want to pursue their education.

“It is my hope that the family of Miss Olajide finds the strength from Almighty God that they need at this difficult time as they mourn the passing of their young and promising daughter and sister. Amen."

The hashtag #JusticeForBlessing has been trending on social media platform, Twitter, with Nigerians demanding swift arrest, investigation and prosecution of the culprits.