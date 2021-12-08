‘Justice will be done’, Dowen College appeals for restraint over Oromoni’s death

Oromoni allegedly died from the injuries he sustained during an assault by his schoolmates, who wanted to initiate him into cultism.

The death of the 12-yr-old student sparked outrage as Nigerians on social media called out the school.

In an earlier statement, the school management claimed Oromoni died after sustaining an injury during a football match.

In another statement issued on Wednesday, December 12, 2021, the school insisted that the student “sustained a leg injury and passed on a week later.”

The school management, however, called for restraint on the matter, adding that “many lives including the lives of our students are affected”.

In the statement, the management also assured the general public that justice would be served, as the school is cooperating with all relevant authorities to investigate the tragedy.

The statement reads in part: “This unprecedented situation we find ourselves calls for restraint and understanding. A family has lost their dear son. The school has lost a precious student.

“We are distressed that a child sustained a leg injury and passed on a week later. We are as shocked as the rest of the world to see our lovely boy look so ill and in so much pain from the videos posted.

“It is true that though he went home on the 23rd of November, his family did call on the 29th to inform us that he said he was actually bullied by 5 senior students whose names he mentioned.

“We confirm that we immediately started internal investigations on the 30th but he passed on that same day. Sadly we had barely made any head way before the social media frenzy commenced.

“We choose not to be side tracked but remain focused in our task to get to the bottom of the allegations made. We are cooperating with all relevant authorities and all the accused students have presented themselves to the authorities. “Justice will be done”, This reassurance was given at a press conference held in Lagos as part of the one day of mourning, the school reassures the family and public of justice.

“We understand the sentiments of the public but appeal for restraint as many lives including the lives of our students are affected. All lives matter.

“We are a school grounded in faith and discipline. We appreciate all those who have trusted and supported us and pray this trust will be revalidated.

“Justice will be done and will be seen to be done.”