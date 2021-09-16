Just how popular are online casinos worldwide?

The lockdowns that followed meant that no one could do what they were doing before the pandemic.

For a brief period, there were no casinos to gamble at; no bookies to place a bet with; it was when people explored a new avenue: Online casinos.

Online casinos have soared in popularity ever since the onset of COVID-19, with their profits increasing tenfold.

With everything shifting online, casinos were no different. People with gambling addictions resorted to online casinos to get their fix, and most loved the experience.

Within the last two years, the popularity of online casinos has increased by over 70%.

More and more countries are legalizing online gambling to increase their revenue and to put an end to illegal gambling.

Canada alone earns in excess of $31 billion every year ever since it legalized gambling, making it a highly competitive market.

Many other countries have followed in Canada's footsteps to legalize online casinos in order to maximize their revenue.

This popularity can is because of a lot of factors, some of which are listed below:

Ease of access

First and foremost, the ease with which one can access online casinos and the convenience they provide have made them a go-to gambling option for millions of people.

You don’t have to wait behind someone or interact with tens of people before making it to the game.

With online casinos, everything is available right in front of you on your screen, and you don't need to go through any hassle.

The online casino at Casumo has one of the most user-friendly interfaces that allow you to game seamlessly without a hitch.

Bonuses and promotions

Every new player who signs up for an online casino gets different bonuses and promotion deals that make the online experience different from a real-life one.

In a real-life casino, you won't ever get a promotion deal or a discount; however, at online casinos, there are multiple deals and discounts waiting for you, should you choose to go that way.

Ease of payment

Online casinos provide a variety of payment methods to choose from; from credit card to PayPal, you can select the medium of your choice and pay through it.

You won't get this option at a land-based casino, where most of the payments are in cash.

No external disturbance

The best part about online casinos is that there are no distractions of any kind around you. There are no people, no crowd, no waiters, nothing.

This is an integral part of the online casino experience; it removes all the distractions around you so that you can focus on what you’re there to do.

Variety of games

Online casinos offer a lot more games than real-life casinos, making them more exciting and appealing to the general public.

These games do not require you to wait behind someone else for your turn; you can play the game of your choice whenever you want.

Provides a sense of control

What makes online casinos special is that you can quit whenever you feel like it; you're not in a building full of gambling options.

You can simply stop by logging out of your computer and getting back to your day; you don't need to go check out and get your chips converted or anything like that; it is simple and allows the user much more control over what they choose to do.

Is the popularity of online casinos sustainable?

The popularity of online casinos skyrocketed with the COVID-19 pandemic; however, even though the governments worldwide are lifting lockdowns in most places, the number of people transitioning to online casinos is steadily increasing, which shows that people are starting to stick with this mode of gambling.

Many people who enjoy gambling but don't like the hassle of going to the casino have found online casinos to be the perfect option for them and have stuck with them.

As the world is moving towards a much more convenient online lifestyle, one can expect bettors to do the same.

The popularity of online casinos will only increase because it is a new avenue for people to explore that makes their lives much more convenient.