Judge tells unhappy wife to stay away from men for 3 months after granting her divorce

The presiding judge, Hammad Ajumobi, dissolved the marriage contracted under Islamic law, based on the insistence of the wife who was the petitioner.

Ajumobi, however, ordered the petitioner to observe the three-month Iddah period, which involves a refrain from having any male relationship.

Considering that there was no child from the failed marriage, the judge held that the petitioner must immediately inform the respondent in case of any noticed pregnancy during the period.

Earlier, the respondent told the court he was still in love with his wife, saying he had severally tried to amicably resolve their differences without any success.

Jimoh said their area's chief imam and the oba of their community also visited the petitioner's family for settlement.

"But they refused and all efforts to locate her failed."

He, however, told the court that since his wife had insisted on going the route of divorce, he was not ready to accept back all the things he gave her during their marriage.