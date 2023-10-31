ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Judge tells unhappy wife to stay away from men for 3 months after granting her divorce

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman's husband said he was still in love with her and tried to amicably resolve their differences without any success.

The judge dissolved the two-year-old marriage based on the woman's request (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]
The judge dissolved the two-year-old marriage based on the woman's request (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The presiding judge, Hammad Ajumobi, dissolved the marriage contracted under Islamic law, based on the insistence of the wife who was the petitioner.

Ajumobi, however, ordered the petitioner to observe the three-month Iddah period, which involves a refrain from having any male relationship.

Considering that there was no child from the failed marriage, the judge held that the petitioner must immediately inform the respondent in case of any noticed pregnancy during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the respondent told the court he was still in love with his wife, saying he had severally tried to amicably resolve their differences without any success.

Jimoh said their area's chief imam and the oba of their community also visited the petitioner's family for settlement.

"But they refused and all efforts to locate her failed."

He, however, told the court that since his wife had insisted on going the route of divorce, he was not ready to accept back all the things he gave her during their marriage.

"I leave everything to Almighty God."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC gets ₦18bn for 3 governorship elections in Tinubu's ₦2.2trn supplementary budget

INEC gets ₦18bn for 3 governorship elections in Tinubu's ₦2.2trn supplementary budget

Yahaya Bello congratulates 'sister' Natasha Akpoti for winning senator's seat in court

Yahaya Bello congratulates 'sister' Natasha Akpoti for winning senator's seat in court

Appeal Court clears APC's Sylva to contest in Bayelsa governorship election

Appeal Court clears APC's Sylva to contest in Bayelsa governorship election

President Tinubu intervenes to calm political crisis in Rivers State

President Tinubu intervenes to calm political crisis in Rivers State

American couple escape death penalty after pleading guilty to maltreating Ugandan boy

American couple escape death penalty after pleading guilty to maltreating Ugandan boy

Ministry gives grinding machines to 15 Edo women for food security, wealth creation

Ministry gives grinding machines to 15 Edo women for food security, wealth creation

Tinubu tells National Assembly to approve ₦2.2 trillion supplementary budget

Tinubu tells National Assembly to approve ₦2.2 trillion supplementary budget

Fubara denies sacking several aides, affirms adherence to rules

Fubara denies sacking several aides, affirms adherence to rules

Gov Alia calls for increased military presence in Benue to address security challenges

Gov Alia calls for increased military presence in Benue to address security challenges

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady says

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student wins huge money from betting

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student 'cashes out' from betting

The suspect (left) and the victim (right) [Best Lagos]

UNIPORT student’s decomposing body found in lover’s apartment

Reverend Father Edwin Gathang’i Waiguru and his wife, Margaret Wanjira Githui

‘God didn’t create man and woman by mistake' – Catholic priest justifies decision to marry