Judge tells couple they have a case to answer over death of their housemaid

“This court has carefully considered the position of the law and believes that the prosecution has established that there is a ground for further proceedings.

“The no-case submission cannot hold. Therefore, the defendants are now called to give evidence,” she said.

Addressing the court during proceedings held on Oct. 11, lawyer to the Nwankwos, Prof Paul Ananaba (SAN) had told the court that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions had been unable to establish a case of murder against the couple.

Ananaba accused the state of presenting hearsay evidence in their case against the couple and had urged the court to uphold the no-case submission.

The state prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Sule, in his response, raised questions over the circumstances surrounding the death of Adole in the home of her employers.

Sule, in his submission, had said that the circumstantial evidence presented to the court by the prosecution would prove that the defendants killed the deceased.

NAN reports that the Nwankwos face a four-count charge of conspiracy, involuntary manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder.

They are accused of killing 19-year-old Adole on April 20, 2020 at their residence located at No. 18, Ogundola St., Bariga, Lagos.

The couple deny the manslaughter of Adole. They claim that she committed suicide by hanging herself in her bedroom.

Authorities however dispute the claim and allege that the position in which the hung corpse was found does not depict a suicide.