Judge sends "randy neighbour" to life imprisonment for defilement

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court has scolded a 54-year-old businessman, Bashir Olashekere, describing him as a “randy neighbour” for defilement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Thursday that Olashekere was found guilty of a charge of defilement contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Soladoye said: “Children are special and should be nurtured with love and care and should not be molested by an irresponsible randy neighbour. The defendant therefore is to pay for his sexual indiscretions.

“The defendant should be ashamed. Defilement is a heinous crime against the victim. Not only is the victim traumatised, she will live with it forever.

“It is hoped that the naming and shaming of this perpetrator will help step down cases of defilement in this state of excellence.

“The defendant acted irresponsibly with reckless abandon by defiling his neighbour’s daughter. Adult neighbours are expected to live by example by having good morals. What manner of neighbour is this sick pedophile?

“For the above reasons, the defendant is hereby found guilty as charged as the prosecution has proved his case beyond reasonable doubt, the charge proffered against him.

“He is sentenced to life imprison without an option of fine and his name Bashir Olashekere is to be registered in the Sex Offenders Register as maintained by the Lagos State Government.”

Soladoye in the judgment noted that the evidence of the survivor during the trial was consistent and unshaken especially during cross-examination.

He also commended the evidence of a medical doctor, Dr Oyedeji Alagbe of the Mirabel Centre (a sexual assault referral center) which she described as very illuminating and unshaken during cross-examination.

The state prosecutor, Mr Olusola Soneye, said the convict committed the offence on Aug. 12, 2017 in Ketu, Lagos. Olashekere was 50-years-old when the crime was committed.

The prosecutor said that Olashekere also known as “Baba Farouq” in the neighbourhood, lured the survivor into his apartment and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

“Under the guise of sending her on errands, he lures her into his apartment where to defile her.

“According to the survivor, after he defiled her, he wipes her private part with a red cloth,” he said.

NAN reports that during the trial, four witnesses – the survivor, her mother, a medical doctor and the Investigating Police Officer testified for the prosecution while Olashekere testified solely in his defence.

