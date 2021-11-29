RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Judge says trial must continue as Evans’s co-defendant's lawyer give more details

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Ogedi Ogu, counsel to Chiemeka Arinze standing trial alongside alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, on Monday gave more details about Arinze’s death in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos State.

Alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans
Alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 45-year-old Arinze was standing trial alongside Onwuamadike, Joseph Emeka and Udeme Upong for attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors.

Recommended articles

Addressing the court on Monday, Ogu said: “He was rushed to a hospital from Kirikiri Correctional Centre on Thursday. I visited him on Friday and he was in a coma on that day.

“I left there around 4p.m., and at about 9p.m. they called me and informed me that he had died.

ALSO READ: Alleged kidnapper Evans’ co-defendant dies in custody

“Doctors informed me that they were going to run some tests about the cause of his death; the results are going to come out on Saturday,” he said.

Responding, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo said that the court was already in possession of Arinze’s death certificate.

“The death certificate here says the cause of death is cardiopulmonary arrest and the secondary cause is HIV; It is from the Ajeromi General Hospital,” the judge said.

Taiwo described Arinze’s death as unfortunate.

The judge said that the trial must continue, and asked other defence counsel to adopt their written addresses on a trial-within-trial in the case.

Following adoption of the written addresses, Taiwo adjourned the case until Dec. 17 for ruling and further hearing.

The defendants face a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sale and transfer of firearms.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Customs intercepts N71m meant for laundering in Katsina state

Customs intercepts N71m meant for laundering in Katsina state

APC denies zoning its chairmanship to North Central

APC denies zoning its chairmanship to North Central

NLC backs direct primaries, urges Buhari to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

NLC backs direct primaries, urges Buhari to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

5 bandits killed in Kaduna communities

5 bandits killed in Kaduna communities

JAMB takes over collection of registration fee from CBT centres to end extortion

JAMB takes over collection of registration fee from CBT centres to end extortion

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections

Management says Lagos Airport parking lot is safe despite picture of cracked pillars

Management says Lagos Airport parking lot is safe despite picture of cracked pillars

Omicron: NCDC says it’s monitoring emerging evidence on new COVID-19 variant

Omicron: NCDC says it’s monitoring emerging evidence on new COVID-19 variant

Trending

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

Man builds house upside down; everything inside is turned upside down (video)

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler