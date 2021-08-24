RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Judge orders man to hug wife who complained of lack of affection

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Tuesday ordered a man, Yusuf Maiwada, to hug his wife, Nafisa Jibril in court.

The Judge, Nuhu Falalu said: ”lack of affection from Maiwada prompted his wife to seek divorce”.

The Judge also ordered him to give his wife money in the court.

”The court orders you to bring her and their three children back to his house and pay for their feeding in arrears,” he said.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 9, for report of settlement and compliance of his orders by the defendant.

Earlier, the complainant, Jibril in her petition sought divorce because he has failed to provide for the family.

Jibril also alleged that Maiwada beat her and ordered her out of his house and to take her children along.

