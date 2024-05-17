ADVERTISEMENT
Judge finds divorced woman guilty of adultery

News Agency Of Nigeria

The divorced woman was sentenced to three weeks community service for committing adultery.

The presiding Judge, Hammad Ajumonbi while delivering his ruling, said that the punishment would serve as a lesson to the general public and the respondent in the case.

I am not inclined to discharge the respondent just like that.

“The respondent conceded to be impregnated by one Abdulazeez Asikolaye while the marriage between her and the petitioner still subsists.

“The respondent is hereby sentenced to three weeks community service with effect from today,” the Judge ruled.

The respondent had on February 10, 2023, filed for divorce, custody and maintenance fees for three children. She told the court that she gave birth to three children for one Abdulfatai Ahmed left him in 2021 and later gave birth to a fourth child for another man.

The marriage was dissolved on mutual agreement of the two parties, but the ex-husband filed another case on March 27, 2023, for custody of the four children. The former husband told the court that he named the fourth child.

"We still had sex after she left my house.

“I have a witness who will testify that the fourth child is mine,” he said.

The ex-husband later told the court that in the interest of justice and his children, he withdrew the complaint and agreed that the three children should be in the custody of their maternal grandmother.

