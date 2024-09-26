ADVERTISEMENT
Judge bars man from visiting ex-wife's bedroom, orders children visits outside

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge also ordered the man to continue taking care of his children's feeding, school fees, shelter and health as a father.

The judge, Malam Anas Khalifa, gave the ruling after confirming the three divorce pronouncements Adamu made to his former wife Jamila Sani.

"There is no marriage between you and her because of the divorce pronouncement. You must refrain from meeting with her in private.

"If you must see your children, see them outside her room,” he said.

The judge also ordered Adamu to continue taking care of his children’s feeding, school fees, shelter and health as a father. Earlier, the complainant, Sani prayed the court to confirm the three pronouncements of divorce which Adamu made in June and grant her custody of her children.

Adamu also promised to give his former wife ₦15,000 weekly as a feeding allowance for the children.

News Agency Of Nigeria

