Sometimes, humans feel he global judicial system outdoes itself on decisions that are supposedly against human interest and repugnant to the principles of natural justice, equity and good conscience.

One of those cases unfolded just over 24 hours ago as a 21-year-old UK-based Nigerian man, Oluwaseyi Dada, was convicted for manslaughter, over the death of his 17-year-old girlfriend, Katrina Makunova and sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

According to The Independent UK, Makunova had severally reported assaults against her by Dada, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated how police responded to five allegations of assault and harassment made by Ms Makunova.

The incident happened on July 12, 2018, in Camberwell, South London at the block of flats where Dada lived – reports also claim it happened after the pair exchanged heated and threatening texts.

Several news outlets claim that Dada and Makunova had been in another one of their fights and Dada had pushed Makunova, forcing her to fall on a knife in her own bag - it stabbed her through the heart. Dada then pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the first day of trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Upon conviction, The Independent UK reports some members of the deceased teenager’s family outraged at the court’s decision – they obviously wanted a bigger punishment, stemming from Dada’s history of assaulting Makunova. Some were reported as crying and saying, “Are you serious? It's a f***ing joke. She was 17 years (old). One year for my sister.”

These family members also left the court, escorted by Police liaison officers.

However, Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith who sat on the matter was reported as calling the case “extraordinary,” and saying, “She died from a single knife wound. The kitchen knife that caused her death was hers and had, it seems, been brought to the scene by her in a handbag you had given her.

It appears that somehow in the struggle between you and her, the blade of the knife was pushed through the bag from the inside and tragically pierced her chest and heart.

There is no evidence that you ever touched it before she received her fatal injury.”

Judge Lorraine-Smith then reportedly said that Makunova had brought knife to the scene because she anticipated a serious encounter, which she felt heightened by Dada.

On the other side, people are outraged that Dada was even punished at all.

Dada will now serve half of his sentence before being released on license.