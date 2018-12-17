The journalist made the call following a near-death experience she had while filming some of the APC supporters who were fighting.

In a video shared on Twitter, she explained that she was almost lynched by Sanwo-Olu's campaigners, adding that officers of the Nigerian police force saved her.

According to her, the ugly incident occurred at the TBS bus terminal in Lagos Island while some Togolese nationals were protesting against their government.

She said, "I was going on an assignment and I saw Togolese people protesting at the TBS terminal, I stayed with them, recorded them on my phone because we didn't have a camera with us."

The journalist further explained that it was while waiting for taxi she was confronted by Sanwo-Olu's supporters.

In her words, the supporters almost lynched her because she filmed them while they were fighting.

"I was voluntarily filming, I wasn't expecting the police to shoot up. The next thing I knew some guy is running after me. I was almost lynched, I'm still shaking from the experience. If the police was not there I would probably be dead," she explained.

She added that "even in the presence of the Police, they compelled me to delete the videos I had on my phone."

Ezuewike, in tears, called on Sanwo-Olu to call his supporters to order.