The injured person is the Benue State correspondent of Business Day Newspapers, Benjamin Agesan.

A source in the locality informed our correspondent that the vehicle was ambushed at Ogboma a few kilometres from Kastina-Ala.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot indiscriminately at the vehicle and in the process punctured the tyres, making it to summersault.

A colleague of the journalist, Jerry Iorngaem, who narrated the incident said Agesan was returning from Katsina-Ala from Makurdi when they were ambushed by the gunmen.

He said, “We learnt that the vehicle he (Agesan) later joined also conveyed produce collectors who were carrying a huge sum of money and were being trailed by the gunmen.

“Shortly after take-off, the gunmen trailed the vehicle to about 5km and shot sporadically at it and in the process punctured its tyres which caused it to summersault into the bush.

“They then ransacked the entire vehicle, killing three occupants while monies said to be in millions were also carted away by the gunmen, leaving the journalist in the pool of his blood.”

Agesan is currently receiving treatment at the State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Recall that Kastina-Ala axis had been a haven of criminals suspected to be gang members of the wanted notorious criminal, Terwase Akwuasa, aka Gana.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, Catherine Anene, said she was not aware of the incident.