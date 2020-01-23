Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ) said in a statement on January 20 to announce the dismissal of the errant part-time lecturer named Tene John.

NIJ authorities investigated him for sexually assaulting one of his learners identified as Anjola Ogunyemi before his sacking.

Reports say Tene John sexually assaulted Anjola Ogunyemi in his office when she found herself alone with him, and it was only a promise to willingly give him the so-desired sex the next day that saved the student from her sex-hungry lecturer.

Screenshots of Anjola’s narration of her ordeal at the hands of Tene John has been circulating online.

Journalism lecturer sacked after pinning student to the ground and placing his tongue on her vagina

According her, she had learnt that the lecturer was ill and other students had gone to visit and wish him a speedy recovery, so she too decided to do same only to end up falling a victim to sexual abuse on December 13, 2019.

Although the lecturer denied the allegations, the institution went ahead and dismiss him.

The school however pointed out that Anjola Ogunyemi “has just returned from a one-year suspension over the indecent dressing and gross misconduct”.

Read the full statement of NIJ on the incident below:

“Our attention has been drawn to a post on the social media, by one of our students, Ms. Anjola Ogunyemi in National Diploma One, alleging sexual harassment against one of our part-time lecturers, Mr. Tene John.

“Ms. Ogunyemi’s petition to the school on the alleged sexual harassment was received on December 19, 2019 – the day of our vacation. And the Provost called her on that same day to acknowledge the receipt of her petition, assuring her that the matter will be looked into appropriately.

“The institution, thereafter, set up a panel of three lecturers: two females and a male. The panel sat and took evidence from the two parties and witnesses concerned. On Friday, January 17, 2020 – the last day of its sitting, the accused and the accuser were made to confront each other at the panel.

“It was difficult for the panel to establish concretely a case of sexual harassment in its report because there were glaring contradictions in the testimonies of the two parties and witnesses.

“We wish to place on record that Ms. Ogunyemi walked out on the panel and ran to the social media to tell her story on the day the panel’s final sitting.

“In view of our institution’s zero tolerance for improper conduct on the part of the staff and students, and in light of the interest the matter has generated, the following decisions have been taken: the lecturer concerned, Mr. Tene, who has been on our faculty for over a decade has been relieved of his appointment, we thank him for his services and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

“Ms. Ogunyemi, who has just returned from a one-year suspension over the indecent dressing and gross misconduct is advised to adhere strictly to her matriculation oath of channeling her grievances to the authorities of the institution.

“We wish to reiterate that our staff and students are governed by rules and regulations and it is important we comply accordingly.”