RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Jos prison attack: Police arrest 8 fleeing inmates

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Plateau says it has arrested eight of the inmates who had earlier escaped during the attack on the Jos Correctional centre by gunmen.

Nigerian police officers [TheCable]
Nigerian police officers [TheCable]

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Sunday evening invaded the prison yard and some of the inmates escaped from the facility.

Ogaba said that of the eight fleeing inmates, seven were rearrested by the police while one voluntarily surrendered himself.

“Yesterday, at about 5:20 p.m., the medium-security custodial centre in Jos came under attack by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

“Immediately we received the report, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, who led reinforcement to the scene, directed that the entire centre be cordoned.

“The CP also ordered immediate stop and search and seven inmates who escaped were re-arrested by the Police and are in Custody.

“One of them voluntarily surrendered himself to the Police,” Ogaba said.

The PPRO said that Policemen and other security personnel are currently on the ground to effectively deprive the hoodlums of the space they desire to perpetrate their evil acts.

Ogaba promised to make details available as the search for the other escaped inmates continues.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omicron: NCDC says it’s monitoring emerging evidence on new COVID-19 variant

Omicron: NCDC says it’s monitoring emerging evidence on new COVID-19 variant

Women Affairs Minister calls for castration as punishment for incest

Women Affairs Minister calls for castration as punishment for incest

President Buhari mourns renowned Kano businessman, Buhari Daura

President Buhari mourns renowned Kano businessman, Buhari Daura

Troops wipe out scores of terrorists in Borno encounter, lose 2 soldiers

Troops wipe out scores of terrorists in Borno encounter, lose 2 soldiers

Keyamo: 'Twitter has agreed to all the conditions federal government gave them'

Keyamo: 'Twitter has agreed to all the conditions federal government gave them'

Taking excess of antibiotics leads to avoidable death- NAFDAC warns Nigerians

Taking excess of antibiotics leads to avoidable death- NAFDAC warns Nigerians

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Delta set to empower 2,500 artisans in 2022

Delta set to empower 2,500 artisans in 2022

Osinbajo will be inaugurating Delta State Secretariat, IPP project

Osinbajo will be inaugurating Delta State Secretariat, IPP project

Trending

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

Man builds house upside down; everything inside is turned upside down (video)

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler