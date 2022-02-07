RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Jonathan’s cousin regains freedom after 2 weeks in kidnappers’ custody

Jephthah was kidnapped on January 24 in front of his residence in Yenagoa.

Jephthah Robert was kidnapped two weeks ago.
Jephthah Robert was kidnapped two weeks ago.

Jephthah Robert, the kidnapped cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has regained freedom after spending 14 days in his captors’ den.

Jephthah was kidnapped on January 24 in front of his residence at Biogbolo-Epie suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Announcing his release on Monday, February 7, 2022, Austin Ekeinde, a media aide to the victim’s younger brother, Azibaola Robert, in a terse statement thanked God for Jephthah's safe return.

He said, “We give all the thanks to God for the safe return of our brother Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, from the kidnappers’ den.”

Details later...

