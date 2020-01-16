Following its success in Lagos and Enugu, the Abuja event promises to deliver one of a kind, bold and unconventional football and football themed activities, designed to give players and fans a truly extraordinary experience, at the B.M.O. Events Arena, Wuse 2.

Guinness Nighttime Football is a host of engaging activities – football, in-bar games, extraordinary prizes, skills challenges and several other high impact activities, with bold and extraordinary Guinness twists.

Showcasing an array of fashion and urban art, enhanced by brightly lit football grounds, Guinness Night Football is an incredible opportunity to explore a menu specially curated for a night of football fun by our culinary experts. The menu showcases the most unconventional food and beer recipes, showing the versatility of the nation’s favourite stout and its master chefs.

To be part of the Abuja kick-off, register online. Also, look out for promotional bottles of Guinness stout, checking the crown and dial *1759*CODE# with the identified code.

For more information, join the conversation on Guinness social media handles and follow the hashtag #GuinnessNightFootball #GuinnessMVP and GOAL.com for more details.

Enjoy Guinness responsibly. 18+ only.

Join the vibe this Saturday, 18th January 2020 at the Guinness night football, Abuja

