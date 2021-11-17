RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Join the #InfinixTUFRapChallenge! Your bars can win you N500k

Friday nights are for parties and what better place to party than on Turn Up Friday!? Get the best party experience with Energy Gad, Do2dtun, on your TV screen.

This season of the Turn Up Friday has been a burst of energy and all shades of lit with electrifying dance moves and the best of DJs.

As interesting as the show has been, what is even more interesting is that you can be a winner of the #InfinixTUFRapStar competition during the #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix show with a total of ₦1, 000, 000 up for grabs. Winners for week 1 and week 2 have emerged and you can be the next.

How to participate

1. Follow @InfinixNigeria

2. Download the TUFRapStar beat with this link

3. Post a one-minute rap video using the hashtag #InfinixTUFRapStar

3. Get likes and shares to increase your chance of qualifying to be one of the finalists for the week.

4. Top weekly finalists will battle it out for the grand prize of One million naira including runner up prizes too.

Join the live show on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 at 9:30 pm every Friday. You get to party hard and win goodies.

