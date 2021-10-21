RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Johnnie Walker welcomes E-Money and KCEE with exclusive Blue Label Party

Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch whisky, has officially unveiled E-Money and KCEE as new brand ambassadors for Johnnie Walker Blue Label with an exclusive celebration party.

In this new role, the affluential friends will help shape the future of Johnnie Walker Blue Label experiences and lead a new generation of aspirational consumers to this exquisite brand.

Landing the announcement with a finely curated short film that showcases the luxurious world of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Adenike Adebola, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, formally revealed the uber-socialites as new members of the Johnnie Walker Blue Label family, and confirmed that this new collaboration will be celebrated in an exclusive and spirited Johnnie Walker Blue Label party right here in Lagos.

Speaking further, Adenike Adebola, explained: “There is no better way to align the elusive character of an unrivalled masterpiece like Johnnie Walker Blue Label than with individuals who embody its profound flavour and personality profile. We are extremely proud of this collaboration and look forward to working with E-Money and KCEE in pushing the boundaries of this finest expression of the world of luxury.

Commenting on the endorsement, E-Money stated, “To be called on as Ambassador for the world’s most desired Scotch whisky is honour extraordinaire. I look forward to working with a brand that is my truest expression of taste, distinction and luxury, in showcasing the truly fine characteristics of a truly fine whisky.”

