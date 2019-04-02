Johnnie Walker unveils White Walker by Johnnie Walker

The limited – edition Scotch Whisky is inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on the hit show – the White Walkers, and is here for fans to enjoy as anticipation builds towards the final season.

At the launch event held at the FCA Showroom in Victoria Island Lagos, the winter themed event treated celebrities, media influencers and fans of the hit show to an unprecedented immersive experience with a live orchestral performance of the GOT Theme song as arranged by Johnnie Walker.

Created by whisky specialist George Harper, alongside the small team of expert blender at Johnnie Walker, guests were treated to the best way to enjoy the innovative whisky directly from the freezer, echoing the chilling presence of the White Walkers.

Speaking of the highly coveted partnership, Guinness Nigeria Plc’s Marketing Director, Adenike Adebola, explained that “At the heart of this innovative new blend are single malts from Cardhu and Clynelish, one of Scotland’s most northern distilleries where whiskies have endured long Scottish winters, not dissimilar to the climate north of the wall. White Walker by Johnnie Walker is best served cold directly from the freezer and features an unexpected icy reveal on the bottle when chilled: So enjoy Season 8 of Game of Thrones with some White Walker inspired cocktails”.

Speaking of White Walker by Johnnie Walker as a perfect companion for GOT fans as they enjoy great moments from the final season, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said: “The return of Season 8 of Game of Thrones, and this partnership with Diageo’s White Walker is both exciting and phenomenal for us. It’s our own way of delighting our DStv Premium customers and encouraging other subscribers to step up, so they don’t miss out on our exciting and entertaining contents. Game of Thrones as we all know is a medieval fantasy epic, which tells the story of powerful families playing a deadly game to sit atop the Iron Throne. So, without a doubt, our Premium subscribers are in for a wonderful experience. Game of Thrones premieres Monday 15 April on M-Net channel 101 at 10pm. That’s 24 hours after it airs in the US and exclusive to DStv Premium customers.”

White Walker by Johnnie Walker is available in Shoprite, Spar, Game or online at drinks.ng and other retail stores near you. The ABV for the blend is 41.7% and is playfully inspired by the show – there are 7 kingdoms, but only 1 Iron Throne.

For more information on White Walker by Johnnie Walker, visit ﻿https://www.johnniewalker.com/en/our-whisky/limited-edition-whiskies/white-walker-johnnie-walker/﻿ and Follow @Johnniewalkernigeria on Facebook, @johnniewalkerng on Twitter and @johnniewalkerng on Instagram. Also check out the hashtags #JWWhiteWalker and #WinterIsHere.

18+. Drink Responsibly.

This is a featured post