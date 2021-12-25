Young Creatives will get their invites to the most-anticipated party of the year with Johnnie Walker’s Signature Red Pocket Scotch. It's fast becoming the new party companion for every young creative! Now, that’s how we know a party that’s got crazy vibes!
Johnnie Walker paints the town a new kind of red with Island Block Party; here's why!
It’s the Island Block Party happening this weekend and they have teamed up with the world’s most preferred Scotch Whiskey, Johnnie Walker to introduce a new party culture on December 26th.
Adding to the excitement, Johnnie Walker is bringing a “No Labels” experience to this year’s Island Block Party. This move signifies the brand’s readiness to stand and support youths in their creative expressions while encouraging them to ‘Keep Walking’.
From the incredibly tight artiste line-up to the signature highball cocktail serves and of course, Johnnie Walker’s Red Pocket Scotch, this year’s party theme - #PartyNotConcert will be an experience to remember so get your Snapchat filters ready to capture great moments with your favourite friends and your favourite whiskey, Johnnie Walker.
To cop your invites, visit @islandblockparty or @johnniewalkerng and join the conversation with #NoLabels #PartynotConcert #KeepWalkingNigeria #KeepWalking
Johnnie Walker’s partnership with Island Block Party will serve as an encouragement to young creatives to freely express themselves and keep walking their paths irrespective of the negative labels thrown at them.
