Jobless 22-year-old man steals debit cards at Lagos bank

The defendant, an unemployed man who resides at 23, Ifako Road, Ifako, Lagos is being tried for conspiracy, stealing and possessing different debit cards with different names. The prosecutor, Insp. Glory Goodday told the court that the offences were committed on December 23, 2023, at Access Bank, Ogba, Lagos.

Goodday said that the defendant pretended to assist the complainant, Kalu Uchendu, whom he met at the ATM centre. The prosecutor said that thereafter, the defendant denied ever collecting the complainant’s debit card.

The prosecutor said that it was their argument that alerted the security guards who searched the defendant’s bag and saw the card with him. Goodday also said that the security guards also saw 3 different bank debit cards with different names with the defendant and he couldn’t account for them.