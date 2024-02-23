ADVERTISEMENT
Jobless 22-year-old man steals debit cards at Lagos bank

News Agency Of Nigeria

The security guards also saw 3 different bank debit cards with different names with the defendant and he couldn’t account for them.

The defendant, an unemployed man who resides at 23, Ifako Road, Ifako, Lagos is being tried for conspiracy, stealing and possessing different debit cards with different names. The prosecutor, Insp. Glory Goodday told the court that the offences were committed on December 23, 2023, at Access Bank, Ogba, Lagos.

Goodday said that the defendant pretended to assist the complainant, Kalu Uchendu, whom he met at the ATM centre. The prosecutor said that thereafter, the defendant denied ever collecting the complainant’s debit card.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Magistrate, T. A Ameen, granted the defendant bail for ₦100,000 with two sureties in like sum. Ameen adjourned the case until March 20 for mention.

