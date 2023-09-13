Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Job-seeking nurse falls victim of scam, loses N650,000 to fraudsters

Damilare Famuyiwa

The nurse was scammed after being promised a job at Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Police confirmed 19 suspects had been placed in custody [Punch]
Police confirmed 19 suspects had been placed in custody [Punch]

Recommended articles

Juliet became a scam victim after meeting the suspected syndicate in Lagos, who promised her and several others jobs in Shell Petroleum Development Company.

The victim was at first asked to pay the sum of ₦750,000 by the syndicate who disguised as recruitment officers and operated in the Igando area of Lagos State.

Operatives of Igando Division of the state Police Command acted on intelligence, and raided the syndicate’s hideout and arrested 19 suspects at their operating base in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the station, Juliet said, “I am a nurse and I came all the way from Enugu. My friend introduced me to the company. I have paid ₦650,000 out the ₦750,000 they asked for.”

According to the victim, upon her invitation from Enugu, she was lodged in a room alongside eight other ladies who were also looking for employment, and they were told they would undergo training before getting the jobs.

An eyewitness in the area, Taofeek Ibrahim explained that the group of people were luring victims from other states and neighbouring countries.

They would promise to help them secure jobs in a big company like Shell in Lagos, with a pay of ₦300,000 monthly. Some of them came from Ghana. One of them has also paid ₦300,000.

“The female nurse came to her senses after realising that those that promised them jobs were looking tattered,” Ibrahim said, adding “Their hideout at John Kay Crescent, Lanre Bus-stop, Igando, was recently raided by the police.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached for comments as calls and messages sent to him were not responded to as of press time.

But confirming the arrest, the Divisional Police Officer at Igando, Ekehinde Ehiomoba said 19 suspects had been placed in custody following their arrests.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) announces new school fees

Contractor apologises to lawmaker over contract inflation allegation

Contractor apologises to lawmaker over contract inflation allegation

Akwa Ibom Assembly stops bill mandating LGA chairmen to live in their districts

Akwa Ibom Assembly stops bill mandating LGA chairmen to live in their districts

Nigeria’s higher education landscape in need of total overhaul - Mamman

Nigeria’s higher education landscape in need of total overhaul - Mamman

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki

My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki

Kebbi doctors give 2,500 patients free medical care

Kebbi doctors give 2,500 patients free medical care

Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis

Kwara Govt evacuates street beggars from Ilorin metropolis

Sacked PDP-Plateau Rep plans to challenge tribunal's judgement

Sacked PDP-Plateau Rep plans to challenge tribunal's judgement

Brace for tough times as fuel price increase looms - OPEC

Brace for tough times as fuel price increase looms - OPEC

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arrest and handcuffed

Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

Thomas Kiptanui Kemboi

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

World's oldest chicken is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

World's oldest chicken alive is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death (video)