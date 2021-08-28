RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Get ready for the most lit retro experience of the year with music from Lojay, Alternate Sound, DJ Titanium and hosted by Tosan Wilts.

In just a day, Johnnie Walker will be live with its signature event - Johnnie Jamz & Whisky, the BBN edition.

With this announcement, party lovers are excited about the multi-layered experiences. From the celebration of its return to the introduction of Jamz and Retro theme, nothing beats the expectation like the interconnected party across three different locations.

For this edition, JJW will allow whisky enthusiasts to party along with the BBN housemates on Saturday Night from an exclusive location in Lagos. Simultaneously, other attendees can participate with a virtual experience as long as they come prepared with hot ’80s, ’90s and 00’s looks inspired by the ‘Keep Walking’ bucket hats available in the Johnnie Walker Party Kit.

Get ready for the most lit retro experience of the year with music from Lojay, Alternate Sound, DJ Titanium and hosted by Tosan Wilts. Head over to @johnniewalkerng on Instagram to cop your cool bucket hat before JJW goes live! Join the conversation with #JJW #KeepWalking.

