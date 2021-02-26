This partnership is in line with JIK’s long-term vision to realise a world where families are safe from illness-causing germs & viruses

NANNM is a professional-cum trade union organization of all professional nurses and midwives who are trained, registered, and licensed to practice the nursing profession at all the levels of the healthcare delivery system.

JIK endorsed by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives to promote good hygiene

According to the brand, the strategic endorsement deal will enable Reckitt Benckiser (RB Nigeria), through its brand JIK, to further encourage good hygiene practices in communities and the public through several far-reaching bouquet of programmes. It will also help to create and release public awareness messages, campaigns, and sponsorship on public health and personal hygiene to promote and increase awareness of health and hygiene matters among the public.

L-R: General Secretary, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade Thomas Shettima; Senior Brand Manager, Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser (RB), West Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh and Regional Manager, Reckitt Benckiser (North), Victor Okafor during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Endorsing JIK as an effective hygiene and household disinfectant brand in Abuja.

Speaking on the Endorsement, Country Manager, RB Hygiene West Africa, Asif Hashimi stated “Our Endorsement by the NANNM is a perfect fit since we both share a common objective to promote good hygiene practices. Nurses are most times the first point of call when individuals get ill, with this endorsement, we can collaborate to drive high standards in hygiene practices. With JIK, our Fight is to empower individuals to keep their families safe from illness-causing germs & viruses’’.

He went on to add, “It is a critical time globally, and this partnership with the NANNM will help to further amplify our message of good hygiene practices. Over the years, Nigerians have come to trust JIK to keep their homes in a good sanitary state and help curb the spread of infectious diseases in their families, this endorsement by NANNM will further help to entrench trust. JIK is safe for the environment as it kills 99.9% of illness-causing germs on surfaces, laundry, and in the environment.”

L-R: Regional Manager, Reckitt Benckiser (North), Victor Okafor; Senior Brand Manager, Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser (RB), West Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh; General Secretary, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade Thomas Shettima and Deputy General Secretary, NANNM, Barrister Samson Eze Ikenna during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Endorsing JIK as an effective hygiene and household disinfectant brand in Abuja.

In his remarks, General Secretary of NANNM, Comrade Thomas Shettima, said the association was proud to identify with JIK. “Reckitt Benckiser’s products are well-tested and the efficacy of their products – especially JIK, is not in doubt; the reason for our endorsement. We are confident that this will further promote the acceptance of the brand.”

With the Memorandum of Understanding signing, the association has granted RB the exclusive right to use its official logo on all its JIK products and brand materials. Every RB’s advertising material for JIK products and brands on all media platforms will likewise carry the association’s official endorsement and logo.

JIK is a product of Reckitt Benckiser, makers of world-renowned household brands such as Dettol, Mortein, Harpic, Airwick, Durex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, and many more. The brand continues to play an important role in the sensitization of citizens on the dangers of germs on surfaces and the importance of healthy hygiene practices in Nigeria.

