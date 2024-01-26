ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa Police arrest 3 suspects for allegedly stealing 48 goats worth ₦1.3 million

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects during interrogation confessed to having stolen 26 goats and also confirmed that 18 of the goats were sold.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ahmadu Abdullahi, told newsmen in Dutse on Thursday that the suspects were arrested in separate operations between Monday and Tuesday.

Abdullahi said two of the suspects, identified as Abdullahi Usman, 20, and Hassan Ado,22, allegedly conspired with one Tasiu Umar, now at large and stole 26 goats, worth ₦1.3 million.

The commissioner said one Hassan Ibrahim of Abari village in Niger republic had on January 22, at about 9 am approached the Babura police station and reported the theft of his goats worth ₦1.3 million. He said the command upon receipt of the report swung into action leading to the arrest of Usman Ado as well as the recovery of eight goats in their possession.

The commissioner said the suspects during interrogation confessed to having stolen the 26 goats and also confirmed that 18 of the goats were sold to Abdullahi Amadu of Kunyafa village and one Mustapha of Madangana village both at large at the cost of ₦210,000.

The CP added that the arrested third suspect identified as Ado Buba 25, and resident of Dundubus village in Dutse, was arrested in possession of 22 goats suspected to be stolen.

“On January 23, at about 4 pm, a patrol team attached to Kiyawa police division, while on patrol, had accosted Ado Buba aged 22 of Dundubus Fulani camp in Dutse, while in possession of 22 goats strongly suspected to be stolen,” he said.

Abdullahi said Buba during his interrogation confessed to having stolen the goats from Andaza village in Kiyawa.

“Later, the owner of the goats, one Adamu Maina of Andaza village was traced and he identified the goats as being his,” the CP added.

The police boss said the suspects would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

