Jigawa Hisbah reconciles 3,579 couples, others in 2021

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Jigawa Hisbah Commission reconciled 3,579 couples in 2021, the Commandant, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, has said.

Dahiru made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Dahiru explained that reconciling couples to ensure peaceful marriage was one of the statutory responsibilities of the board.

He said the agency had also helped to reconcile disputes involving 41 traders, 221 parents and their children, 319 neighbours, as well as 71 farmers and herders.

”Reconciliation helps in conflict resolution and peace building among people.

”The commission has experienced staff members with good skills and deep understanding in processes of mediation during disputes.

“I want to us this opportunity to emphasise that reconciliation is encouraged in Islam, so is it better for disputing parties to reconcile than go to court.

“Also, reconciliation is good because it saves time and resources.

“Again, one is not forced to accept the outcome of any reconciliation, it is only done when the two parties agreed,” the commander said.

He said the major aim of the commission is to ensure that people, irrespective of gender, age or occupation live in peace and harmony.

