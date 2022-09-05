RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Jigawa herder drowns as he attempted to rescue cow that fell into pond

Damilare Famuyiwa

Adamu Musa, an 18-year-old herder in Jigawa State, took two of his cows to a farm for feeding when one of them fell into a pond. On sighting what happened, he rushed to rescue the animal but drowned in the process.

There was pandemonium around Buji town, in the Buji Local Government Area of Jigawa state, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, when an 18-year-old teenager, Adamu Musa drowned.

Musa, a herder, was grazing when one of his cows fell into the pond. He, however, drowned as he attempted to rescue the animal.

In a statement disclosing this incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, Adamu Shehu said combined efforts by locals and the security outfit’s personnel to rescue Musa proved abortive.

Shehu added that the herder could not be found until the early hours of Sunday, September 4.

The body was thoroughly examined, confirmed dead and handed over to his parents for proper burial while the cow was rescued alive,” Shehu said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, suspected herders invaded a community in Tse Numgbera, in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

In the course of the invasion, the assailants reportedly killed three people, leaving dozens of other people injured.

The herders arrived around 4:20pm on Saturday when people were enjoying the pleasant weather and disrupted our peace. Three people were killed during the invasion,” a resident of the area who gave his name only as Msen stated.

The Saturday incident happened barely two days after six people were killed in Umella village, Mbawa Council Ward, Guma.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
