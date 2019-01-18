It was reported that the suspect, a bricklayer, allegedly stormed the home of the woman, forcefully gained entrance into the room and poured acid on her boyfriend after which he clubbed him to death with an axe.

The state's police commissioner, Omololu Bishi, disclosed that the suspect was arrested following a report filed by the ex-wife with whom he has three children.

His ex-wife, Kadoon Chia, stated that while she was in her room with her boyfriend, Terdoo Shito, her ex-husband, Goja, who conspired with one Luper Ishu and others, currently at large, attacked Shito and killed him on the spot.

Even though the suspect confessed to killing the deceased victim, he said he did it in self-defence.

Bishi disclosed that the suspect will be charged to court soon.