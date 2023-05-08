Jealous man beats ex-wife to d*ath in Anambra

The suspect, a resident of Lelewaji, Shagari Phase 2, in the Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, had murdered Fadimatu, a day before her wedding to her new suitor.

Following the incident, operatives of Adamawa Police Command, arrested the suspect, after which they found out that the estranged lovers had been involved in a long marital conflict.

Abubakar was, however, said to have suddenly become jealous after he learnt that his estranged wife who he was still accommodating in the house, would be getting married to one Mahmud Rufai.

Displeased with the marriage plan, Abubakar reportedly hit her with a pestle.

“Angered by the information that Nana was going to marry a new husband, the suspect engaged her on May 5, 2023, around 10pm, applied force on her by hitting her with a hard object as a result of which she fell unconscious and was later pronounced dead,” Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje said as he confirmed the suspect’s arrest.

In a related development, a 48-year-old Lagos landlord, Kehinde Davies, had been arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ogba, for beating his female tenant, Nafisat Sanusi.

Davies, an auto dealer, who was arraigned by the police before Magistrate O. I. Raji, is facing a two-count bordering on battering and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.