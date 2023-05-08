The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Jealous man beats ex-wife to d*ath in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have gotten jealous after realizing that his estranged wife was getting married to another man.

Jealous man beats ex-wife to death in Anambra
Jealous man beats ex-wife to death in Anambra

Recommended articles

The suspect, a resident of Lelewaji, Shagari Phase 2, in the Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, had murdered Fadimatu, a day before her wedding to her new suitor.

Following the incident, operatives of Adamawa Police Command, arrested the suspect, after which they found out that the estranged lovers had been involved in a long marital conflict.

Abubakar was, however, said to have suddenly become jealous after he learnt that his estranged wife who he was still accommodating in the house, would be getting married to one Mahmud Rufai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Displeased with the marriage plan, Abubakar reportedly hit her with a pestle.

Angered by the information that Nana was going to marry a new husband, the suspect engaged her on May 5, 2023, around 10pm, applied force on her by hitting her with a hard object as a result of which she fell unconscious and was later pronounced dead,” Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje said as he confirmed the suspect’s arrest.

In a related development, a 48-year-old Lagos landlord, Kehinde Davies, had been arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ogba, for beating his female tenant, Nafisat Sanusi.

Davies, an auto dealer, who was arraigned by the police before Magistrate O. I. Raji, is facing a two-count bordering on battering and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Ajayi revealed that the accident took place on April 16, 2023, around 8.30 pm, at No. 17, William Elliot Estate, the Abule Egba area of Lagos.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Presidential election petition adjourned

BREAKING: Presidential election petition adjourned

Tinubu drops nominees with 'sense of entitlement' from appointment list

Tinubu drops nominees with 'sense of entitlement' from appointment list

How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners

How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners

Peter Obi arrives Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal

Peter Obi arrives Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal

Supreme Court fixes date for judgment on Osun governorship election

Supreme Court fixes date for judgment on Osun governorship election

Court postpones hearing for PDP, APM petitions

Court postpones hearing for PDP, APM petitions

Absence of Obanikoro stalls Fayose’s alleged ₦‎6.9bn fraud trial

Absence of Obanikoro stalls Fayose’s alleged ₦‎6.9bn fraud trial

BREAKING: Action Alliance withdraws petition against Tinubu at Tribunal

BREAKING: Action Alliance withdraws petition against Tinubu at Tribunal

Akure Airport to metamorphose into first aerotropolis in sub-Sahara Africa

Akure Airport to metamorphose into first aerotropolis in sub-Sahara Africa

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Master Lotanna Azuokeke, 15, scored a total of 337 marks in the examination.

UTME candidate scores 99 in Mathematics

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

Nike remains the most popular sneaker brand for teenagers, according to the most recent Piper Sandler survey.Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thieves steal 200 sneakers without knowing they’re all for the right foot

Tanker crushes 2 to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Illustrative picture) (Naija News)

Accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway claims 3 lives