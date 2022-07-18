Jealous lover hacks poly student to d*ath in Delta over infidelity

The suspect who’s said to be a graduate was living in a rented room with his late lover, a student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the suspect accused the deceased of infidelity in the late hours of Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The accusation was said to have resulted in a heated argument, which led to the death of the lady.

The suspect, who has a child with the lady, reportedly took her to the State General Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

“It happened today (Saturday) at Ozoro. A guy beat his girlfriend to death with a machete. People said he did it under the influence, and that he didn’t run away after killing her. Instead, he rushed her to a general hospital.

“I just confirmed that the girl was a student of the school, but the guy is not. Maybe he has graduated. The guy must have been on drugs last night It was this morning that the guy regained himself.

“After seeing what he had done, he rushed the girl to the hospital,” one of the sources who doesn’t want to be mentioned in this report, stated.