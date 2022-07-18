RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Jealous lover hacks poly student to d*ath in Delta over infidelity

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect, who was suspected to be under the influence of drugs, accused his girlfriend of cheating, which led to a brawl between them.

A man whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, has hacked his girlfriend to death over infidelity claims.

The suspect who’s said to be a graduate was living in a rented room with his late lover, a student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the suspect accused the deceased of infidelity in the late hours of Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The accusation was said to have resulted in a heated argument, which led to the death of the lady.

The suspect, who has a child with the lady, reportedly took her to the State General Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

“It happened today (Saturday) at Ozoro. A guy beat his girlfriend to death with a machete. People said he did it under the influence, and that he didn’t run away after killing her. Instead, he rushed her to a general hospital.

“I just confirmed that the girl was a student of the school, but the guy is not. Maybe he has graduated. The guy must have been on drugs last night It was this morning that the guy regained himself.

“After seeing what he had done, he rushed the girl to the hospital,” one of the sources who doesn’t want to be mentioned in this report, stated.

However, in a video making the rounds on social media, the suspect was seen being flogged by a mob, and the deceased lying on a stretcher.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

