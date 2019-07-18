It is a triple distilled blend of ‘small batch’ grain and traditional Irish pot still whiskey aged in twice charred barrels, with a smooth redefined taste, the Jameson Black barrel is like no other.

Two weeks before the launch, key influencers were gifted customized black barrels similar to the barrels Jameson whiskey is aged in, along with a case of the product and encouraged to share the Jameson spirit with others.

Jameson Brand Ambassador Alani Adenle (@alanigram) led this #BlackLikeNoOther influencer campaign, personally delivering gifts and highlighting each influencer’s unique talent which makes them like no other.

The Hats & Tatts party hosted by Alani was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the launch of the new super premium whiskey, with Jameson Black Barrel influencers and friends of the brand.

The highly disruptive event took place at a transformed parking lot somewhere in Lagos.

Alternative soul artist, Brymo, captivated guests with his unique performance setting the mood with the roaring sounds of the drums much to the delight of the guests.

The DJ booth took the shape of a well-lit black barrel and was the focal point for guests as the evening went on.

The brazen sounds of the violin over the DJ’s set made for an incredible sonic experience.

The bars served up a variety of cocktails, the Jameson Black Barrel signature serve Black Tonic & Orange, the classic Whiskey Sour, and all-time favourite Old Fashioned.

The Hats & Tatts party would not have been complete without on-site tattoos from international artist (and Alani’s personal tattoo artist) Elie Akkary, he was the highlight of the evening with many guests opting to be permanently inked.

Jameson Black Barrel is a tribute to the Coopers, who painstakingly give their bourbon barrels an additional charring to reveal their untold richness and complexity.

Charring is an age-old method that intensifies the taste of the whiskey. Jameson Master Cooper, Ger Buckley, a fifth-generation Midleton cooper was present to celebrate the launch of the super premium whiskey at the trade event and gave a riveting interactive demonstration on how to disassemble, raise and char the barrels used in making the Jameson Black Barrel.

The event was well attended by key stakeholders, introducing them to the smooth tasting Jameson Black Barrel.

The live music from the Cavemen was the perfect prelude to the interactive session and Brymo made a surprise appearance performing his hit singles with a live band.

The launch of the Jameson Black Barrel was like no other, from the taste down to the experience. It is now available to purchase, enjoy the smooth taste of Jameson responsibly.

This is a featured post.