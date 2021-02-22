Students preparing to write the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams, as well as the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now prepare from the comfort of their homes, instead of having to spend all day in study centres, as is presently the case. This is made possible by Nigeria’s first and only online study platform, 321Exam.

321Exam ( www.321exam.com ) prepares candidates intensively for external and entrance exams like JAMB, UTME and WAEC. The platform comes with convenience, as students are able to choose where and when to study using their mobile phones, tablets or computers.

It means students can now spend more time with family and loved ones, instead of being in study centres all through, with its attendant costs and distractions, especially for teenagers and young adults. Also, students can move at their pace but with a push from 321Exam Support Team.

For quality, the lectures are handled by a select group of A-list tutors recruited from the leading tutorial centres across Nigeria. The quality of delivery is higher than what is received in the most rated physical lecture locations because 321Exam tutors engage in deeper and wider research before taking any topic. The teachings follow the syllabuses for the stated exams, but with superior delivery.

Students are also saved money on both tuition and logistics. The cost of each course is far cheaper than what it takes to access same course in any physical lecture centre; secondly, using 321Exam saves students the cost of commuting, as well as the time usually wasted when lectures don’t hold. The time saved can be used for studying on the 321Exam platform.

Parents can also monitor the progress of their wards, as they can log in to check both performance in mock Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) and the child’s learning speed.

Speaking on the take-off of the massive nationwide project, 321Exam’s Head of Operations, Nnaemeka Odunukwe, said the company had come to help students prepare for – and pass – their tertiary education matriculation exams with convenience. ‘With the benefit of experience, we’ve come to make it easier for those seeking admission. You no longer have to travel kilometers away to attend JAMB lectures, with the attendant costs and risks, and the temptation to gist away your time with friends when you can simply sit at home, open your phone or tablet or computer and learn. And as the world struggles with Covid-19, we are helping students stay socially-distanced while studying for their exams. We have brought JAMB tutors to your home. And like I’ve always said, 321Exam is the new school.”

He added that, apart from students being able to test their level of preparedness with CBT on the platform, before entering for the proper exam, there’s an online forum where registered members can have conversations, raise issues they consider important and have other members of the community respond to them. The forum is a community of like minds. There equally is a 24-hour support for candidates.

Odunukwe said the company would be running a 100%, money-back guarantee, as well as a specially designed affiliate programme where people can refer their friends to signup and then earn money from qualified leads.

‘Don’t be afraid,’ he said, ‘if you sign up with us and feel you don’t like us afterwards, you will have your money fully returned to you. Just tell us you are no longer interested and we give you back your money. You are not losing anything. The risk is entirely on us, not you.’

Odunukwe advised candidates preparing for the next JAMB exams, which is likely to be in April 2021, to act smart by enrolling with 321Exam ( www.321exam.com ), if they are really serious about scoring enough marks to secure admission this year.

About 321

321 is Nigeria’s first and only online study company. It started business in 2019 with its launch of 321Study (www.321Study.com), a platform that prepares professionals for exams like ICAN, ANAN, ACCA, ATS and others. In less than 2 years of operation, 321 has achieved unprecedented success, helping thousands of students pass their exams with ease.

*This is a featured post.