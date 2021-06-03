Iwemi.com- Assisting Nigeria authors, teachers and publishers

According to the CEO, knowledge is essential and a critical component to poverty alleviation. He made reference to a UNESCO report that about 775 million people are illiterate living in 41 developing countries. Private education is too expensive and obviously not everyone can afford it.

The overall decline in the standard of education in Nigeria has seriously affected reading culture. The daily struggle for economic survival provides little or no time for people to cultivate a good reading habit. Equally, the high cost of books, particularly imported ones has contributed to low readership promotion across the country. This has put the writing profession and the publishing industry at great risk of survival.

Iwemi is a book content management and distribution platform positioned to address some of the needs of the education sector especially in Africa. Iwemi platform is positioned to serve authors, schools, universities, Libraries, Publishers, Government and Non- Government organisations.

Some of the existing functionalities embedded in the iwemi platform include digital asset management, E-text book programs and integration, library content platforms and services, content distribution. Presently iwemi is housing E-textbooks for schools, E books for libraries and over 1 million book titles ready for distribution.

The platform provides direct distribution of book content to students, lecturers, researchers and to a retail network of resellers and partners. The Iwemi content management system manages the digitisation of book contents, converting physical books to digital book formats in minutes.

The CEO was all praises for the Author of the book – Overcoming in Waiting. He urged more authors to follow suit and take advantage of the iwemi platform to make their writing work visible to the entire world.