This year however, in line with the theme ‘Choose To Challenge’ Food brand, Mamador released an inspiring and motivational video that celebrates and encourages Nigerian women to aspire for greatness.

The short video message was delivered by notable Writer, Women’s Rights advocate and owner of the popular DANG platform on social media; Ifedayo Agoro.

Watch and be inspired!

As we celebrate the Nigerian woman this International Women’s Day, Mamador urges you to challenge the status quo, identify your strength and determination, dare to follow your dreams and fulfil your true potentials. Be inspired by those before you; the ‘Ngozi Okonjo-Iwealas’ of our time, so that you too can inspire those after you.

Join in the conversation and celebrate women who inspire you today, simply post a picture of them on Instagram with a caption as to how they inspire you and share with the hashtags #WomenInspiringChange #ChoosetoChallenge #IWD2021 on social media.

Happy International Women’s Day!

Mamador, produced by PZ Wilmar Food Limited, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International, is a premium food brand that exists to inspire tasty nutrition for everyone. Mamador products include, cooking oil, Seasoning cubes and Spread.

