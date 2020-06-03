The beautiful lawyer who's known for her flamboyant lifestyle most of which are filmed and posted online revealed in an interview with a Nigerian interviewer that she used to get emotional about the attacks that her lifestyle elicits online but not anymore.

According to her, it got to a point she chose to ignore those attacks because most of them were mere expressions of hatred rather than constructive criticism.

She is often branded a slay queen because she spends most of her time having fun rather than going to the court to practice the law.

READ ALSO: I had 11 miscarriages 7 years after marriage before finally having a child – Actress reveals

But she explained in the interview that after she got called to the BAR, she realised that she wasn’t enjoying the courtroom because it wasn’t interesting, so she decided to do more of office stuff than going to court.

She however added that she goes to the court as and when it’s necessary.

Watch her in the video below as she explains herself: