Guess what! David Clark drove his family to the beach 12-mile (20km) drive away from home which was “a clear breach of the lockdown principles” to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

His conduct triggered outrage among the citizenry and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern got wind of his misconduct.

Fearing the consequences of his action and to also respect the feelings of the people, he tendered in his resignation to the Prime Minister but due to the health crisis at stake, Jacinda Ardern chose to demote David Clark instead of accepting his resignation.

He has been demoted in cabinet rankings and also lost a secondary position of associate finance minister.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said: “We cannot afford a massive disruption in the health sector or to our response.

“For that reason, and that reason alone, Dr Clark will maintain his role. But he does need to pay a price. He broke the rules.

“While he maintains his health portfolio, I am stripping him of his role as associate finance minister and demoting him to the bottom of our cabinet rankings.

“I expect better, and so does New Zealand.”

Reports say on Sunday, Scotland’s chief medical officer resigned for making two trips to her second home during the lockdown.

READ ALSO: Police inspector arrested for killing innocent civilian over ‘stay at home’ directive

New Zealand went into its highest state of lockdown, level four, late on Wednesday 25 March.

But on the first weekend, Clark drove his family from their home in Dunedin to Doctor’s Point beach.

“As the health minister, it’s my responsibility to not only follow the rules but set an example to other New Zealanders.

“At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices, I’ve let the team down. I’ve been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me,” he confessed to the prime minister after being heavily criticised.

Clark is reported as driving a shorter distance last week to a mountain bike trail as photos showed him and his van, featuring a picture of himself on the side.

“People can go outside to get fresh air and drive short distances if needed, but we have asked people to avoid activities where there is a higher risk of injury,” Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said last week in response to the trail ride embarked on by Clark.

READ ALSO: Fetish priest commits suicide as several ritual sacrifices to cure himself fail

Just as in Ghana and other countries struggling to contain the spread of the novel pandemic, New Zealand’s level four guidance says people should be quarantined or isolated at home except for “essential personal movement”.

The only exception is that exercise is allowed, but not that which “exposes participants to danger”.

New Zealand has had over 1,100 confirmed cases, but only one death – a 70-year-old woman who died late last month.