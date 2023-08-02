Police arrest suspected killer of 2-year-old boy during NDLEA gunfight

It was widely reported that Omhonrina died after being hit by a stray bullet during an operation by officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Okpanam in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The drug law enforcement agency, while confirming the incident, stated that the boy was killed while its men were raiding a drug joint in the area.

Providing an update on the matter on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Delta Police spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspect was already in custody for investigation.

"The suspect who allegedly killed the two-year-old boy a few weeks ago is in our custody. The investigation is almost completed and he will be charged to court," Edafe was quoted as saying even though he didn’t disclose the suspect’s identity.

In a related development, Balikis, the wife of one Adeoye Abayomi, had accused the Ogun State Police Command of unlawfully detaining her husband who was arrested around 9 pm on Friday, July 28, 2023, by operatives from the Sango Police Division.

According to Balikis, the police were demanding ₦‎50,000 to free her husband for an offence that was yet to be known.

She said, "My husband didn’t have any money on him and he decided to just work a little so he could get something. At that hotel where he waited to withdraw some money from a Point of Sale operator, the police arrived and arrested him. It was around 9 pm and he was taken to Sango Police Station.”