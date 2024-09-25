ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

It's so painful - Husband laments after wife divorces him due to lack of money

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court also ordered the woman to observe the three-month iddah (waiting) period before she could remarry.

It's so painful - Husband laments after wife divorces him due to lack of money
It's so painful - Husband laments after wife divorces him due to lack of money

Recommended articles

The presiding judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, while delivering the ruling said that even though Ajibola did not want to release his wife she still needed to move on and not be left stranded.

He therefore dissolved the marriage and granted custody of the three children from the marriage to the wife.

The court also ordered the woman to observe the three-month iddah (waiting) period before she could remarry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajumonbi ordered Ajibola to be responsible for the feeding of the children to the best of his ability.

“He should have unrestricted access to the children and the mother should always make the children available any time their father requested,” the judge said.

Earlier, Mohammed had applied for divorce saying she was tired of the marriage due to lack of money and her husband’s irresponsibility.

“I want the court to grant me divorce so I can have rest of mind,” she said.

The husband, however, told the court that he was still interested in his wife even though he was financially handicapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been trying hard to get money to feed my family, but couldn’t.

“It is so painful that I can’t get money to visit her and the children when they left home,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG increases corps members' monthly allowance to ₦77,000

FG increases corps members' monthly allowance to ₦77,000

Stop preferential treatment of doctors - Pharmacists tell government

Stop preferential treatment of doctors - Pharmacists tell government

Ladoja played critical role in my emergence as governor in 2019 - Makinde

Ladoja played critical role in my emergence as governor in 2019 - Makinde

Nigerians facing most challenging period in history under Tinubu – CAC President

Nigerians facing most challenging period in history under Tinubu – CAC President

Police arrest 2 suspects supplying food, weapons to criminals in Anambra

Police arrest 2 suspects supplying food, weapons to criminals in Anambra

Tinubu’s economic policies achieving desired results, Presidency insists

Tinubu’s economic policies achieving desired results, Presidency insists

How Nigeria got Niger Republic back into MNJTF – Defence Minister

How Nigeria got Niger Republic back into MNJTF – Defence Minister

DSS directors meet to address security challenges in North-East

DSS directors meet to address security challenges in North-East

FG will register, tax foreigners earning income in Nigeria – Presidency

FG will register, tax foreigners earning income in Nigeria – Presidency

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000

41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000

The tragic incident occurred at Azambuja, a small community near Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal. [Getty Images]

12-year-old boy arrested for stabbing 6 school children

Man bags 7 years in jail after confessing to rubbing penis on daughter’s butt/Illustration

Man bags 7 years in jail after confessing to rubbing penis on daughter’s butt

Widow confesses infidelity liked to to military officers' death

Sick widow runs to pastor for help after her extramarital sex 'kills' 2 soldiers