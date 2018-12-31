According to a Facebook user, Moses Nnaekpe, the unnamed husband, while being questioned over the incidence, said it's no one's business to find out what happened between them, adding that he has right to do so.

After reporting the matter to the police, the husband was arrested and has been in police cell since.

https://web.facebook.com/moses.nnaekpe/videos/2261369823896011/?permPage=1

However, the victim appealed that her husband be released after signing an undertaking stating that he will never lay his hand on her again.

She also agreed that the matter be resolved between them as it is a family issue.