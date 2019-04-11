According to NAN, Wakili, while responding to questions from newsmen when he was paraded alongside l5 other suspects by the police on Wednesday in Akure, said that it was his first time getting involved in kidnapping.

He confessed that he and his six-man gang kidnapped the victim along Akunnu Akoko/Auga Akoko in Ondo state.

He said the other fleeing five members of the gang were Sheu Usman, 25 from Niger state, Abdullahi Sanni, 33 from Kogi state, Umoru Usman, 25 from Kebbi and Mohammed Abdullahi, 36 from Sokoto state.

“This is my first time of involving in kidnapping, I have never been involved before, it’s Abdullahi that introduced me to the business.

“Since I joined the gang, this is the only person that we have kidnapped, I swear I am not a killer even if I will die I will say the truth.

“When we kidnapped the man we only saw N70,000 cash in his car in denominations of N500 and N1,000 notes and our leader, Abdullahi removed N20,000 to buy food stuff for us and the man pending when the ransom will be paid.

“And the remaining N50,000 is with me until I was arrested by the community in Ibilo in Edo State where the money was taken by the community.

“Actually, when we kidnapped the man, we demanded a ransom of N30million from him and after our first demand, our leader, Abdullahi, later reduced it to N5million but the man said he doesn’t have such money that he can only provides N300,000

“And Abdullahi said that we will not collect N300,000 from him but said that after two days if he didn’t add any money i should collect and leave the man,” he said.

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, who earlier paraded the suspects, said that Wakili and his gang also robbed the victim of the sum of N185,000.

”On April 2, at about 7:15 am, one Prince Omoghae Igbegbon of Senior Staff Quarters, Nifor, Benin City, Edo State was attacked by unknown gunmen numbering six along Akunnu Akoko/ Auga Akoko Road Ondo State.

“The hoodlums robbed him of cash sum of N185,000 and also abducted him into the bush. The abductors demanded N30m as ransom for his release,” he said.

Adie further said that on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, a team of policemen with members of a vigilante group chased the kidnappers who fled to unknown destination leaving behind one pump action, one double barrel and two single barreled guns.

“Thereafter, one Ismaila Wakili, 19 years from Niger state whom the victim later recognised as one of the kidnappers was arrested and handed over to the police.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and mentioned other members of his gang as Abdullahi Sanni,from Kogi state, Mohammed Abdullahi from Sokoto state; Umoru Usman,from Kebbi and Sheu Usman,from Niger state.

“They were consequently arrested and Ismaila Wakili identified them to be members of the kidnap gang terrorising Akoko axis of Ondo State. Efforts is till on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

The Police Commissioner made it claims that Ondo state has been peaceful until few days ago after they experienced two robbery incidents.

He said he's assuring residence of the communities that they are on the trail of the suspects involved in the two unfortunate incidents and they will not rest until they are brought to book.