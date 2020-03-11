According to reports, the Nigerian youngster resisted attempts by his parents to carry him in a wheelbarrow to beg for alms, insisting on going to school.

Abdullahi Umar is determined to become useful in the future despite his condition, so he is making every effort within his means to be at par with other able-bodied peers in school.

READ ALSO: ‘Heartless’ man flogs aged grandmother mercilessly as pastor says she’s a witch (video)

It’s heart-touching how 4-year-old armless schoolboy uses his toes to write

Fortunately, with the assistance of Mrs Habibat Abdulahi, headteacher of LGEA Central School Nasarawa, Abdullahi is now in nursery one.