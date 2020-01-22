“It’s f**lish to pay a woman’s lorry fare; pay fare to visit the man and let him pay to visit you” – Female MP

Millie Odhiambo, Kenya’s Suba North lawmaker is reported as saying that we are living in an equal world, so both men and women should be able to pay their lorry fares.

The outspoken MP added that men who are foolish to allow themselves to be used as ATMs must not complain since they have more money to spare.

"Why send them money, to begin with?” Millie asked, adding “In an equal world, let everyone pay their fare. Pay fare to visit the man and let the man pay his fare to visit you. If you are foolish enough to send fare, then do not complain if they use t because you are no longer in a relationship."

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party member’s call is likely to trigger some backlash from the camp of some contemporary ladies but she seems to be unperturbed.

According to her, "relationships should not be commercialized by either men or women".

Tuko.co.ke reports that Odhiambo is well known for her views on marriage and relationship issues which sometimes tend to be unpopular among many Kenyans.

She once proposed an amendment to the country’s Marriage Act to compel men to declare the number of children born in and out of wedlock.

For her, she is always ready as a woman and wife to take care of all the children her husband may have sired out of wedlock.

She is reported to have publicly declared her love for sex on live TV in 2016, pontificating that she will only be answerable to God on the number of men she has slept with.

Do you agree with Millie Odhiambo? Share your opinions.