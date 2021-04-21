RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

It’s Back-to-School and there is over N1 million to be won!!

Back-to-school shopping has to be one of the most stressful things any parent has to do, physically and financially, but it is a necessity.

You can’t take your little angels to school in their ratty school bags and faded socks. However, jumping from store to store for uniforms, socks, books, stationery, shoes and the likes isn’t how you’d like to spend your free time while burning through your account balance faster than a wildfire.

Not cool. Not cool at all.

There are a thousand and one other expenses to be concerned about particularly in this COVID economy, but with schools resuming soon, back-to-school expenses make top of the list.

Now picture this - a shopping voucher worth N30,000 for your children’s school supplies. That’s right! SKLD’s retail unit SKIT, in all their customer-focused glory, would be rewarding six customers every Friday for five weeks with a N30,000 SKIT shopping vouchers.

Just think of how helpful a bonus of that magnitude would be! The winners for each week will be selected from a draw held in-store and online every Friday, starting from Friday, April 23 and this promo will run till Friday, May 24.

Parents are not the only ones with something wonderful to gain but school owners also get a 20% discount reward on school uniform purchases as a part of SKLD’s Marcel Hughes early bird campaign. Everyone gets something!

To qualify for the voucher draw, visit any of the SKIT stores in Ikeja, Lekki, Ikota or Wuse II or on the online store to shop for back-to-school items like stationery, bags, books and shoes and more. The lucky winners each week would be announced on the store’s social media platform.

What are you waiting for? Let’s SKIT It!! Visit and shop today!

Terms and conditions apply.

*This is a featured post.

